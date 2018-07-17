Mohammed Al Sharqi honours top high school students in Fujairah

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad also praised the ongoing support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for the country’s education system.

He made this statement while honouring 40 leading 12th grade students from Fujairah and around the country, during a ceremony that was held today by the Council for Education Care and Academic Affairs in Fujairah, in cooperation with the Fujairah Educational Zone at the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development Centre in Fujairah.

Sheikh Mohammed pointed out that education was and still is the foundation of the country’s advancement and the real investment in its future while recalling the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, from his speech at the "Government Summit 2015," which started investing in education will make the region’s depleted oil reserves a non-issue for the country.

He also honoured the headmasters of the children’s schools, which achieved local and national excellence, as well as former and current academic leaders and the ceremony’s sponsors.

The Crown Prince congratulated the students while wishing them luck and success in their future scientific journey and in their efforts to develop their capabilities, creativity and innovation, to serve their country through their new and various specialisations.

He also affirmed his confidence in the Emiratis, and their ability to enhance the country’s stature.

He praised the local and national results achieved by the students from Fujairah while commending the council’s efforts to monitor the students and guide them in their academic specialisations, to meet the requirements of the country’s comprehensive development plans.