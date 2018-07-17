Hamdan bin Zayed urges ERC to intensify relief, development initiatives in Yemen

In a phone conversation with Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, the two sides reviewed ERC’s efforts to reinforce its support for affected people and improve their current conditions. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the work of the ERC teams in Yemen since the beginning of the crisis, which has expanded recently to include the provinces of Shabwa, Hadramaut, Aden, Hodeidah and Mocha.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE has committed itself to stand by its brothers and to address the repercussions of circumstances through the adoption of humanitarian development initiatives.

He also called for intensifying the ERC's initiatives, relief operations and development projects in Yemen's most effected areas as well as those who are in need of support, especially in the newly liberated regions of the Red Sea Coast.

Sheikh Hamdan pointed out that the UAE’s leadership and people are hopeful about the ERC’s current efforts to ease the suffering of Yemeni people, while stressing that the ERC has led consecutive campaigns in recent years to widen its response to Yemen’s humanitarian situation, in light of its humanitarian responsibility towards them.

He affirmed that the authority has strengthened its presence in Yemen, through the implementation of projects that aim to improve basic services, such as health and education, and provide drinking water, electricity and essential infrastructure services.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked the ERC’s volunteers for their efforts and sacrifices in the most effected areas and highlighted the fact that the UAE’s leadership and people are proud of the 'country’s humanitarian ambassadors'.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, noted that Sheikh Hamdan’s phone call and his directives to widen the ERC’s scope of operations, reflect his keenness in monitoring the conditions of Yemeni citizens and their humanitarian situation.

He added that the ERC will soon begin a new phase of development, rebuilding and restoration of Yemen’s basic infrastructure..