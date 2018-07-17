Musanada: Construction Al Falah Two kindergarten projects underway

"The work in the two projects is progressing as per the planned programmes, as part of Musanada’s efforts to contribute to achievement of the objectives of Abu Dhabi Plan, by engaging in preparing and upbringing of a promising generation with the necessary knowledge tools to take part in serving the country and the community, and enabling students by sharpening their skills and capabilities to enhance their innovation competences," said Saleh Al Ali, Musanada’s Building Construction Management Division, Education Portfolio Director.

He affirmed that, in delivering projects, Musanada was keen on observing environmental sustainability requirements and preserving multiple energy sources, indicating that the projects attained the 2-pearl sustainability rating stipulated by the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities. This rating is meant for buildings that enhance efficiency of energy use. The emphasis was also on that all the materials and equipment used should be compliant with the latest sustainability specifications.

Speaking in detail, Al Ali pointed out that the projects include construction and completion of two kindergartens at Al Falah area, the first one with a total value of approximately AED44.4 million over a total built-up area of approximately 5,000 square metres. It comprises a ground-floor building that consists of 18 classrooms accommodating 360 male and female students, in addition to an administration building, a students’ rest lobby, offices for teaching and administrative staff, outdoor playgrounds, landscapes and car and bus parking bays.

The second kindergarten is also being constructed at Al Falah area, comprising a ground-floor building that consists of 18 classrooms accommodating 360 male and female students, in addition to an administration building, a students’ rest lobby, offices for teachers, outdoor playgrounds, landscapes and parking bays. The total built-up area is estimated to be approximately 5,000 square metres with a total value of approximately AED40.6 million.

He stressed the need to provide an exemplary educational setting through construction of modern schools supplied with state-of-the-art equipment and tools to support the educational process and promote the concepts of sustainable development among students through environment-friendly schools to build a generation capable of creation of knowledge.

Al Ali indicated that Musanada plans to hand over the two kindergartens to the client later this year in December.

Eiman Al Marzouqi, Infrastructure and Facilities Director at ADEK, said, "Observing the vision of the future, ADEK is keen on ensuring an appropriate and integrated school environment for students providing modern school buildings and best designs in line with the contemporary vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to the highest international standards. Future schools provide an ideal and attractive environment for students and teachers alike, encouraging a sense of innovation and creativity and enhancing the principles of environmental sustainability, as these represent environment-friendly schools supplied with state-of-the-art equipment and tools that support the educational process.