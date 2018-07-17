Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Arabic edition of ‘MIT Technology Review’

Sheikh Hamdan's remarks came during the inauguration of the 'MIT Technology Review' Arabic platform jointly developed by Dubai Future Foundation and Haykal Media He said that rapid developments in various scientific fields requires the UAE to forge cooperation with international scientific institutions and stay abreast of major scientific breakthroughs, especially the ones related to future sciences. This is critical to realise the country’s aspiration to be number one in a range of global competitiveness indices.

It was also announced that the MIT Technology Review’s ‘Innovators Under 35 Awards’ is now open for nominations. The winners of the awards will be crowned during the Emerging Technologies Conference, EmTech, to be hosted by the Dubai Future Foundation for the first time in Dubai from 23rd-24th September, 2018.

"We believe in the ability of young people to contribute to our scientific and knowledge renaissance. We are committed to providing a supportive environment for scientific excellence. We are keen to build and strengthen communication with international scientific research institutions to encourage youth and motivate them to innovate in the field of advanced science, given its impact on improving the quality of life and achieving progress in various fields," Sheikh Hamdan said.

The platform, which includes the magazine’s Arabic edition, is specialised in innovation and emerging technologies. The magazine is issued by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston. Arabic will become the magazine’s eighth language after English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Italian, Spanish and Urdu.

The ‘Innovators under 35’, an annual list published by MIT Technology Review magazine naming the world’s top 35 innovators under the age of 35, will also be part of the new platform’s offerings. The list recognises young innovators’ contributions in diverse sectors, including biomedicine, computing, communications, business, energy, and more. Over the years, the list has featured influential international innovators, such as the inventors of Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and Google, among others.

Hosting the Conference resonates with the UAE and Dubai’s objectives to build feasible prototypes for the future and across all sectors, cementing the emirate’s position as a centre for advanced technologies.