Ajman CP receives Singapore's Consul General

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid welcomes the Consul-General, wishing success in carrying out his duties in enhancing cooperation between the two nations across all levels.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties between the UAE and Singapore.

Low Pit Chen praised the cooperation between the two nations, as well as the UAE's progress across multiple sectors, in general, and the Emirate of Ajman in particular.

Salem Saif Al Matrooshi, Deputy Director of the Ajman Ruler's Court, Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al Ghamlasi, Director of the Ajman Crown Prince's Court, Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and other senior officials attended the meeting.