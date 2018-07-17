Yemeni Minister of Works praises UAE assistance efforts

The minister's remarks came during a meeting with Saeed Al Ali, ERC Director in Aden, where the two sides discussed means to enhance cooperation to implement infrastructure projects across liberated governorates.

Al Ali said that the UAE aid authority seeks to enhance bridges of cooperation with the Yemeni ministry to assist the country in developing and building capacities across its infrastructure sector. He presented the aid authorities objectives and activities during the first half of the Year of Zayed.

Dr. Abdul Malik said that the Ministry of Works has many plans and projects it would like to implement, noting that some take priority over others, including comprehensive reconstruction efforts in the country's roadworks during the coming period.

Saeed Al Ali said that he would discuss the nature of projects and support required by the Yemeni Ministry of Public Works with Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, such that they are included in the 2019 ERC humanitarian assistance plans.