UAE will pursue its drive towards further progress and prosperity: Mohamed bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed made his statement while receiving a delegation from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, accompanied by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, at Al Bahr Palace on Monday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his delight at seeing a galaxy of qualified young Emirati men and women running and operating mega nuclear energy projects. He wished them success in serving the nation and advancing its drive towards more progress and prosperity in order to keep pace with the present and future advancements.

The ENEC delegation expressed their pleasure on meeting H.H. Sheikh Mohamed and lauded his care and support for the nation's young generation and their role in serving the nation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation;Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.