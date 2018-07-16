ERC launches project to restore "Martyr Ali Othman Naji School" in Dhala, Yemen

The ERC’s efforts to restore Yemeni schools reflect the diversity of its humanitarian support for the people.

Nabil Al Afif, Under-Secretary of Dhala Governorate, praised the efforts of the ERC, the humanitarian arm of the UAE, to support the Yemeni people, by providing various humanitarian services. Its projects, which are being implemented under the framework of the Year of Zayed, aim to return the normal living conditions in Dhala Governorate, as well as in all other liberated governorates, he added.

Al Afif stressed that the UAE’s unlimited support, through the ERC, has reached every home, area, district and governorate in the country while its support for education is due to its importance and its role in creating educated citizens who are capable of building a promising future.

Mohsen Al Hanaq, Director-General of the Education Office, praised the UAE’s government and people for supporting the people through their circumstances while highlighting the ERC’s support for the local education sector.

The people of the area expressed their happiness at the ERC’s gesture and thanked the UAE for offering support in all areas.