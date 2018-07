Sultan Al Nuaimi, an ERC representative in Shabwa, inspected the progress of the roadworks maintenance project on the Jil'ah-Balhaf road that links between Shabwa, Aden, and Hadramaut.

Al Nuaimi expressed the UAE aid authority's keenness to ensure the project's completeness, adding that such infrastructure redevelopment will help increase commercial and social activity across various villages and cities residing in Shabwa's coastline.