ERC signs water rehabilitation contract

This latest ERC endeavour is in line with the Year of Zayed, and the aid authority's objectives to assist Yemenis in redeveloping necessary infrastructure and utility systems.

Following the signing ceremony, Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, head of the ERC team in Hadramaut, said that this initiative aims to further step up efforts to ease the burden on Yemen's citizens. The ERC strives to continue providing development assistance and the rebuilding of essential water and sanitation services, he added.

For his part, Wahib Ghanem, Director-General of the Local Corporation for Water Supply and Sanitation praised the great support provided by the ERC to various service sectors in the governorate, including the development sector. He said that the project is of great importance due to the size of the beneficiary group in the absence of water access to many internal areas of the governorate.