MOCCAE withdraws listeria-contaminated frozen vegetables, fruit products made by Greenyard

Regarding the actions, Majd Al Herbawi, Food Safety Director at the MOCCAE, said, "The decision is based on the findings of an investigation, following the warning issued by European Union countries regarding listeria-contaminated frozen vegetables and fruit products made by Greenyard, which has resulted in deaths, according to the European Commission and the World Health Organisation."

"The decision highlights the ministry’s commitment to ensuring food safety and protecting consumers from misbranded food products, in coordination with relevant national authorities. Based on an alert we received from Europe containing a list of the company’s products that are exported to the UAE, we have issued a notification to local food control authorities to investigate the products on the list, and ensure that UAE markets are free from contaminated food items," she added.

Al Herbawi indicated that the MOCCAE, along with the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority and the municipal authorities in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras al-Khaimah and Fujairah, are closely monitoring the updates on the outbreak.

In a press statement, the MOCCAE emphasised that all food products in the UAE, whether locally produced or imported, are safe for consumption, as they are strictly monitored by the ministry and relevant local authorities.

The ministry added that it has published the list of contaminated items and urged the public to not consume any Greenyard frozen products that are subject to the recall.

"The ministry encourages consumers to return or discard the items on the list, as they may pose serious health hazards, especially to the elderly, pregnant women and people suffering from immune deficiency issues," the statement said.