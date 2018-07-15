UAE-China Week begins with launch of Arabic version of book by Chinese President

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council (NMC); Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Media Corporation, and Ni Jian, Ambassador of China to the UAE.

In her speech during the seminar, Al Kaabi said, "I would like to welcome you to this cultural occasion, where we are celebrating the launch of the Arabic version of the book by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, about governance and administration, which summarises his accomplishments, vision, pioneering spirit and inspiring leadership."

"The role of the wise leadership and the vision of the founding fathers were passed on to their sons, who are carrying their responsibility. Our leadership are pioneers in strengthening the values of communication, convergence and respect for other cultures, guided by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, who realised the importance of openness to the world and established the UAE’s stature as an international destination for tolerance and a platform for human acceptance. He said that our door is open, and will always remain as such," she added.

"Our door is open, our hearts are tolerant, and our minds are open, not only to our close neighbours, whom we are related through lineage, blood, language, religion and a united journey and fate, but also to the entire world, near and far. Our wise leadership has adopted policies of acceptance, integration and cooperation with the world in all areas, especially with China," Al Kaabi added.

"We aim, with China, to deepen and consolidate our cultural, knowledge and relations, and we have achieved important daily accomplishments, in terms of initiatives, translations, publishing, distributions, student scholarship programmes, and the teaching of Arabic and Chinese languages in both countries, as well as in encouraging our youth and graduates to study in China as a scientific and practical choice, and to gain expertise and knowledge, because of the its ancient history and wise governance and its ability to achieve development, sustainability and prosperity, despite being a country of one and a half billion people," Al Kaabi stressed.

"Our cooperation with China is more than just about the economy or trade, it is also about cultural and humanitarian integration and the exchanges of knowledge and civilisation, for the good of our countries and the welfare of our peoples," she affirmed.

Wang Xiaohui, Executive Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said that the book by President Xi about governance and administration explains his ideas about socialism from a modern Chinese viewpoint. Both copies have been translated into several languages, including English and French, having become popular in over 160 countries, and is one of the leading books and publications written by a president, he added.

He stressed that the book reveals the vision of President Xi and his opinions about politics, the economy, community, military and diplomatic affairs, as well as on culture and life, and highlights his expertise in managing the country’s affairs. The book has attained considerable international interest, especially in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries, he added.