Minister of Education visits participants of volunteer summer course for students

He made this statement today while visiting the participants of a four-week formative and advanced volunteer summer course for male and female school students, organised by the National and Reserve Service Authority, which is being held at the training centre in Sieh Al Hama, Al Ain.

Al Hammadi inspected the training programme and reviewed the practical skills gained by the students.

The visit began with a short presentation about the centre, followed by a detailed explanation on the training experienced by the students.

Al Hammadi praised the efforts of the country's leaders as well as their support for the nation’s youth and their ongoing organisation of summer programmes and activities for school students at the end of the school year, which aim to invest their time, as well as deepen their national identity and belonging to the nation and its leadership, while promoting respect for laws and prepare a future generation of youths who are aware of their culture, as the nation’s fortune and future resource.