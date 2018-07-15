Minister of Education visits participants of volunteer summer course for students

  • Sunday 15, July 2018 in 9:01 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stated that a training programme that was organised for male and female school students has helped to strengthen the nation’s spirit, and has made each student a protector of their nation in any position they assume, whether civilian or military, and create a future generation who are self-reliant and can handle responsibilities.
He made this statement today while visiting the participants of a four-week formative and advanced volunteer summer course for male and female school students, organised by the National and Reserve Service Authority, which is being held at the training centre in Sieh Al Hama, Al Ain. 
 
Al Hammadi inspected the training programme and reviewed the practical skills gained by the students. 
 
The visit began with a short presentation about the centre, followed by a detailed explanation on the training experienced by the students. 
 
Al Hammadi praised the efforts of the country's leaders as well as their support for the nation’s youth and their ongoing organisation of summer programmes and activities for school students at the end of the school year, which aim to invest their time, as well as deepen their national identity and belonging to the nation and its leadership, while promoting respect for laws and prepare a future generation of youths who are aware of their culture, as the nation’s fortune and future resource.
 