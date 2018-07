President Khalifa lauded Russia for providing huge resources and potentials to the participating teams,which contributed to the success of the Cup and delivery of its aspired noble goals.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also congratulated the Russian president.