Sheikha Fatima Humanitarian Campaign begins missions in Mauritania

The campaign aims to promote the culture of volunteering and humanitarian giving among the youth, in light of 2018 Year of Zayed as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women’s Union, GWU, said that the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme has begun its humanitarian programmes in Mauritania, as per the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to provide the best medical services for patients from various segments of the community, especially women and children.

She also highlighted Sheikha Fatima's mission to train and empower Arab youth volunteerism, in line with the approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who's legacy was carried forward by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Dr. Ahmed Eibo, Representative of the National Heart Centre, praised the humanitarian initiatives of Sheikha Fatima, which helped to promote women’s participation in humanitarian work around the world.

He added that the campaign’s volunteer medical team is providing medical awareness services free of charge for hundreds of patients, while noting that the campaign’s operations in Mauritian villages will continue for one year.

Maryam Brou, President of the Mauritanian Charitable Hearts Society, said that the campaign’s operations in Mauritania will include field visits to many villages to assist medical cases and provide diagnostic, treatment, awareness and preventive services.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber, stated that the campaign’s operations in Mauritania have been approved and will be supervised by its working team, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, to provide services to women and children and cover various regions, including remote areas.