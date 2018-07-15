MFNCA, FNC’s General Secretariat, hold regular meeting

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the FNC, Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, and Dr. Said Mohammed Al Ghafli, Assistant Under-Secretary for FNC Affairs at the MFNCA, along with a number of senior officials, department managers and team leaders from both entities.

The meeting also explored new approaches to increase awareness about the FNC’s role in serving the country and the interest of all citizens, as well as showcasing the preparations underway ahead of the fourth ordinary session for the 16th legislative chapter. These preparations seek to support the general directives of the UAE government to meet the aspirations of its citizens and motivate them to take part in decision-making and sustainable development.

Al Dhaheri said that the meeting saw discussions on ways to enhance collaboration between the two sides, improve communications, coordinate procedures, organise operations and develop cooperation, in order to achieve optimal results. Also discussed were ways to implement the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to empower the council to tackle national issues, while encouraging citizens to contribute to the decision-making process.

"These coordination meetings with the MFNCA reflect both entities’ commitments to coordinating their activities to achieve the strategic goals and objectives of promoting political participation, raising awareness of the council’s role and mandate, and familiarising citizens with the rapidly developing political life in the UAE most notably under the Political Empowerment Programme launched by the UAE President in 2005," he added.

Dr. Saeed Al Ghafli conveyed the gratitude of Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for FNC Affairs, to the council’s staff, headed by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, and the FNC Secretary-General, for their efforts during the previous legislative chapter.

"During the meeting, we discussed innovative proposals and ideas that support the ministry’s efforts to promote political participation among members of all segments of society, introducing them to the Political Empowerment Programme of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed," Dr. Al Ghafli said.

The Assistant Under-Secretary stressed the importance of developing partnerships and complementary relationships among various state institutions, describing it as the bedrock for implementing the leadership’s vision for building the future.

"We, at the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, strive to provide support to the council and its committees, by procuring data from all government institutions in the UAE. This bolsters coordination with the council, ensuring the presence of officials in its meetings to directly discuss issues of interest to the UAE and its citizens, and, as a result, strengthening its status as a platform for people’s aspirations," Dr. Al Ghafli added.