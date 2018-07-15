Al Bowardi, Bahraini and Japanese officials discuss cooperation

Sharjah24 – WAM: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Bahraini Ambassador to the UAE, at the ministry on Sunday, in the presence of a number of top military officials.
They discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations in the best interest of the two countries.
 
Meanwhile, Al Bowardi met with Suzuki Yoshiyuki, Commissioner of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency. They reviewed ways to boost cooperation in the security and defence domains.
 
They also emphasised the strong bonds between the UAE and Japan, which have developed strategically thanks to the support and directives of the leadership of the two countries.
 
A number of senior officials and military officers at the ministry, and Japan's military attache, attended the meeting.