Al Bowardi, Bahraini and Japanese officials discuss cooperation

They discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations in the best interest of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Al Bowardi met with Suzuki Yoshiyuki, Commissioner of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency. They reviewed ways to boost cooperation in the security and defence domains.

They also emphasised the strong bonds between the UAE and Japan, which have developed strategically thanks to the support and directives of the leadership of the two countries.

A number of senior officials and military officers at the ministry, and Japan's military attache, attended the meeting.