Ministry of Community Development launches Taalouf Family Counseling Service

Her Excellency Sana Mohammed Suhail, Undersecretary of MOCD, said that the initiative, adopted during the annual meeting of the Government of the UAE in 2018, aligns with the objectives of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 and the National Family Policy.

Moreover, she praised the active role local government entities have played in the launch of Taalouf. Partners of the program include Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Ajman, the Ministry of Interior Social Support Center in Umm al-Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah Courts, and Dubai Foundation for Women and Children. The Ministry also invited experienced volunteers over the age of 50, registered at the UAE Volunteers platform, to support the initiative.

Her Excellency Sana Mohammed Suhail added that the service aims to help people achieve harmony in individual and family life, strengthen emotional bonds within the family, reduce divorce rate in the country, prevent problems occurring in dysfunctional families, and address tension and alienation between spouses. The initiative seeks to reach compromises that satisfy both parties, and educate parents on raising children in a safe and secure family environment.

Waheeda Hassan, Director of the Family Development Department at MOCD, said that family guidance is an integral part of building stable UAE families, and a holistic process that requires the contribution of multiple entities. Therefore, the Ministry has partnered with several relevant bodies to launch the Taalouf program. She explained that family counseling underpins all aspects of MOCD’s mission, as a happy family is the cornerstone of a prosperous society.