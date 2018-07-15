UAE exempts accompanying tourist dependents from visa fees

The Cabinet’s decision reflects the UAE's position in the global tourism sector as a prime destination attracting visitors and families from all over the world. The number of passengers traveling through the country's airports reached 32.8 million passengers during the first quarter of this year. Visitors come to the UAE to enjoy the historical sites, hotel and tourism services, and a number of festivals and activities throughout the year.

The decision of the Cabinet goes in line with the growth of the tourism sector in the country following the exemption of transit tourists from visa fees for the first 48 hours. Tourists can now also obtain a fee-free visa for children under the age of 18 years during the summer period from 15th July to 15th September of each year.