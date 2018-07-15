Arab Coalition announces success of first food and water drop trial in Northern Tuhaita, Yemen

The success of the operation confirms that JPAD assisted drops will be possible if and when necessary.

The JPAD system uses GPS steerable parachutes operated through an onboard computer to steer drops to a designated point at drop zones. Because the system can transmit the parachute's position back to the airdrop aircraft, it provides its exact landing location.

JPADS reduce drop zone size requirements and significantly increase the number of locations which can be used as a drop zone. This reduces both the risk of hostile fire to aircraft and aircrews and the amount of cargo that misses a drop zone.

The trial was designed to test the technology’s success ahead of potential air drops as part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme to Yemen which has so far included the delivery of 12,900 food baskets in and around the Hodeidah Governorate.

Alongside the provision of food and water, The UAE’s five-point assistance programme includes the maintenance of healthcare provisions through the delivery of medical supplies and trauma kits, the facilitation of shelter and additional food baskets for Internally Displaced People, the provision of diesel and mazut for water stations, hospitals and wheat mills, as well as the removal of Houthi land mines and IEDs to ensure the safe passage of aid.