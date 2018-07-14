Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French embassy reception

The reception, held at Ritz Carlton Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited in the UAE and members of the French community in the country.

Ambassador Pouille praised the excellent relations between the UAE and France and the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also underlined the cordial feelings of the French people towards the government and people of the UAE and paid tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who the laid the foundation for the strong ties between the UAE and France.