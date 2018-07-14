UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ivory Coast

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Ouattara, as well as their wishes of good health. They also wished further progress and prosperity to the people of Ivory Coast.

President Ouattara relayed his regards to the UAE leaders while wishing the UAE people greater progress, development and prosperity He also highlighted the outstanding bilateral ties between the two countries and wished the new envoy luck and success in his duties to develop ties between the two nations.