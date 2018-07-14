ERC chief visits theatre department in Aden

  • Saturday 14, July 2018 in 7:51 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Saeed Al Ali, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Aden, and Yemeni Minister of Culture, Marwan Damaj, visited the Department of Art Production and Department of Theatres at the Culture Office in the interim capital, Aden.
The ERC head inspected the building and the National Theatre, which, he said needed rehabilitation of lighting, air conditioning and electricity systems. 
 
It has been agreed that the Yemeni Ministry of Culture will prepare a study in this regard and submit it to the ERC for consideration. 
 
The visit followed a recent meeting between the two parties where they explored prospects for joint cultural cooperation. 
 
The ERC has already rehabilitated the National Library in Sira District while conducting a study to renovate another library for children. It also supported a number of performing art groups. 