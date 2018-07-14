ERC chief visits theatre department in Aden

The ERC head inspected the building and the National Theatre, which, he said needed rehabilitation of lighting, air conditioning and electricity systems.

It has been agreed that the Yemeni Ministry of Culture will prepare a study in this regard and submit it to the ERC for consideration.

The visit followed a recent meeting between the two parties where they explored prospects for joint cultural cooperation.

The ERC has already rehabilitated the National Library in Sira District while conducting a study to renovate another library for children. It also supported a number of performing art groups.