Al Bowardi, S. Africa's Defence Minister discuss joint strategic defence partnership

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, South Africa's Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, at the Emirates Palace on Friday, and discussed ways of boosting cooperation ties and the distinguished joint strategic partnership in defence and military fields.
Mapisa-Nqakula is part of the delegation accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, who is currently visiting the UAE.
The two parties also exchanged views on an array of regional and global issues of mutual concern.