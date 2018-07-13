President of South Africa visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

President Ramaphosa and his accompanying delegation visited the mausoleum of Sheikh Zayed and recalled his wise policies, humanitarian initiatives across the world and his contributions to promote the culture of tolerance and peace globally.

The guests listened to a description by Dr. Youssef Al Obaidly, the Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC), about the parts of this great religious edifice, the various architectural methods used in its establishment, and the Islamic decorations on its walls as well as the date of establishing it.

They were also introduced to the components of the external hall, including its pillars that support the ceilings and various domes on both sides of the mosque's main hall, which is covered by white marble decorated by coloured flower designs and mosaic.

At the end of the visit, Al Obaidly gave the President of South Africa a copy of the "Spaces of Light" book, which contains the photographs which won in the photography competition "Spaces of Light" that is organised by the Centre every year in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque. Ramaphosa also received a copy of the book, "The Houses of God", which deals with mosques in Islamic history.