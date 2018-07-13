Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Sisulu and her delegation while affirming that the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the official visit of Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, reflects the keenness of both countries to exchange visits and meetings and continue developing their relations to serve mutual interests.

Both sides reviewed their bilateral relations in areas of the economy, trade and politics, and discussed ways of enhancing them, to promote joint cooperation.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments.