President of South Africa Visits Wahat Al Karama

The President of South Africa was accompanied by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

He went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation about Wahat Al Karama different components, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was ended with a word written by the President of South Africa in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.