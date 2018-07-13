President of South Africa Visits Wahat Al Karama

  • Friday 13, July 2018 in 10:55 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa visited on Friday Wahat Al Karama (Oasis of Dignity), Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.
The President of South Africa was accompanied by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa. 
 
He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE. 
 
He went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation about Wahat Al Karama different components, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values. 
 
The tour was ended with a word written by the President of South Africa in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE. 