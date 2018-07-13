President of South Africa arrives in UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces received the distinguished guest at the Presidential Flight.

An official reception ceremony was held at the airport, where the national anthems of South Africa and the UAE were played, along with the firing of 21 artillery rounds to greet the country's guest.

A number of senior UAE officials greeted the South African president, while Sheikh Mohamed greeted the members of the delegation accompanying Ramaphosa.

The UAE officials included Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Minister of Higher Council of Union Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary- General of the Executive Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Riyad Abdul Rahman Al Mubarak, Chairman of Finance Department; Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; and Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa.

The delegation accompanying the South African president included Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans; Jeffrey Radebe, Minister of Energy; Malusi Knowledge Nkanyezi Gigaba, Minister of Home Affairs; Bulelani Gratitude Magwanishe, Deputy Minister of the Department of Trade and Industry; and Saad Cachalia, Ambassador of South Africa to the UAE.