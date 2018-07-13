Mohamed bin Zayed, South African President discuss joint cooperation, regional issues

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Ramaphosa and his delegation while highlighting his desire to develop the ties between their countries. He also expressed his confidence that the visit will be the start of positive and prosperous cooperation between the two countries and their peoples, as well as the strengthening of their relations.

During their official discussion today at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Ramaphosa reviewed potential cooperation, investment, economic and cultural opportunities, to realise the aspirations of their countries and peoples and achieve sustainable development, progress and prosperity.

Both sides discussed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged opinions on issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the keenness of the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to improve its ties and overall cooperation with South Africa while noting that this keenness is due to the country's policy of building good and constructive relations with friendly countries, based on mutual respect and joint interests.

He added the UAE aims to create partnerships with friendly African countries, to achieve security, stability, development and prosperity.

He stressed that the UAE has prioritised its ties with South Africa, which is an important and effective partner in the African continent while pointing out that there are several common features between the two countries, as they are both leading regional and international symbols of tolerance and openness.

They are also successful models of development and are working together to achieve peace and stability in their regions, he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished South Africa greater development, progress and prosperity, and Ramaphosa with luck and success in leading the development and modernisation of his country, to achieve its aspirations for welfare and stability.

Ramaphosa expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE while highlighting the cooperation between the two countries. He added that he is looking forward to enhancing their cooperation and joint work, which is in their best interest.

At the end of the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of promoting cooperation and taking advantage of the diverse potential and capabilities of their countries, as well as promoting tolerance, understanding and mutual respect between the peoples and countries of the world, as ideal ways of promoting coexistence and strengthening peace, security and stability around the world.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Dr Ahmed Al Mazroui, Secretary-General of the Executive Council; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Riyad Abdulrahman Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Finance; Saif Mohammed Al Hajri, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi, and Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa.

The meeting was also attended by South African officials, which included Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans; Jeffrey Radebe, Minister of Energy; Malusi Knowledge Nkanyezi Gigaba, Minister of Home Affairs; Bulelani Gratitude Magwanishe, Deputy Minister of the Department of Trade and Industry, and Saad Cachalia, Ambassador of South Africa to the UAE.

After the discussions, the South African president wrote on the VIP Guest Book on the occasion of visiting the UAE, " I am very grateful for the warm welcome in the UAE, and it is a pleasure to pay this visit which coincides with UAE's marking the Centennial of the late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We, in South Africa, are also celebrating 100 years anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.''