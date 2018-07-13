Belhaif Al Nuaimi attends Egyptian Consulate General reception on Revolution Day

The ceremony was attended by Tariq Abdul Hameed Hussein, Egyptian Consul General in Dubai, as well as consuls of Arab and foreign countries, dignitaries and businessmen from both countries, and members of the Egyptian community.

In his remarks during the event, Hussein said that the celebration of the 23rd July revolution coincides with the considerable challenges facing Egypt. There is a real war being fought by Egyptians and the Egyptian Armed Forces against terrorism, not only to defend Egyptian national security but also to defend Arab national security, he added.

He also stressed that Egyptians are determined to respond to terrorist threats and preserve the security of their homeland, until all their goals are achieved, which is why the Egyptian people are celebrating the 25th January and 30th June revolutions. The two revolutions represent the national struggle of the Egyptian people throughout their modern history, he further added.

Hussein expressed his appreciation for the ongoing support of the UAE’s leadership and people for Egypt, which reflects the deep relations between the two countries, whose foundations were established by the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He also thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for supporting Egypt and its people.