Al Gergawi member of High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation

"We stand at the very outset of vast changes, and are not yet able to predict the impact of the technological revolution. The issue we are dealing with is bigger than any particular aspect like cyber security, privacy, or economic changes. Digital technology will affect every aspect of human life. This will be a new era for humanity," said Minister Al Gergawi, stressing the need for the panel.

He added, "The United Nations has unique legitimacy to convene this dialogue, based on the breadth of the organisation’s mandate across the spheres impacted by the digital technologies. I am honoured to bring the UAE perspective to the discussion. The UAE has been a strong advocate for effective, inclusive cooperation in the digital realm among all stakeholders.”