Al Gergawi member of High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation

  • Thursday 12, July 2018 in 9:43 PM
  • Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, has been selected by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as one of 20 independent experts to advise him on his High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, launched at the U.N. Headquarters in New York on Thursday.
 "We stand at the very outset of vast changes, and are not yet able to predict the impact of the technological revolution. The issue we are dealing with is bigger than any particular aspect like cyber security, privacy, or economic changes. Digital technology will affect every aspect of human life. This will be a new era for humanity," said Minister Al Gergawi, stressing the need for the panel.
 
He added, "The United Nations has unique legitimacy to convene this dialogue, based on the breadth of the organisation’s mandate across the spheres impacted by the digital technologies. I am honoured to bring the UAE perspective to the discussion. The UAE has been a strong advocate for effective, inclusive cooperation in the digital realm among all stakeholders.” 