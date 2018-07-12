MOI delegation learns about Japan civil defence systems

  • Thursday 12, July 2018 in 9:39 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: A delegation from the Ministry of Interior, MOI, led by Major-General Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouqi, General Commander of Civil Defence, has visited the Tokyo Fire Department where they got insight into operations, systems and engines for firefighting, search and rescue services, and response to accidents.
They also visited the operations rooms where they were briefed about the mechanism for responding to fire reports and sending out firefighting teams to contain the fire.
 
The visit to Tokyo was part of the UAE's efforts to coordinate, cooperate and build partnerships on civil defence between the UAE and Japan.
 
Major-General Al Marzouqi stated that the visit aimed at consolidating capabilities for prevention, protection and safety, learning the best international practices, and building capacities and skills of firefighters to promptly handle emergencies and crises.