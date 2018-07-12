MOI delegation learns about Japan civil defence systems

They also visited the operations rooms where they were briefed about the mechanism for responding to fire reports and sending out firefighting teams to contain the fire.

The visit to Tokyo was part of the UAE's efforts to coordinate, cooperate and build partnerships on civil defence between the UAE and Japan.

Major-General Al Marzouqi stated that the visit aimed at consolidating capabilities for prevention, protection and safety, learning the best international practices, and building capacities and skills of firefighters to promptly handle emergencies and crises.