NCEMA discusses cooperation with Belarus

The discussion took place during a visit by an NCEMA delegation, which was headed by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, Director-General of the NCEMA, and included Fahad Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Support Services Department, to Belarus, in response to an official invitation from Lt. General Vladimir Vashchenko, Minister of Emergency Situations, to review his country’s national emergency system.

Dr. Al Hosani met with Lt. General Vashchenko and several local officials and leaders.

The delegation also visited local operations centres and a training centre at the University of Civil Protection and witnessed field exercises organised by relevant local authorities.