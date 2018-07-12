Advisor to Bahraini PM receives UAE Ambassador

Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa congratulated Sheikh Sultan on his appointment to his post, wishing him every success in carrying out his diplomatic duties to strengthen the distinguished deep-rooted brotherly Bahraini-UAE relations.

He expressed pride in the depth of the solid relations between the two countries and their peoples, describing them as exemplary.

He expressed hope that the fraternal relations will be strengthened further and bilateral cooperation will be bolstered in all fields.

Ambassador Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed expressed delight at the meeting, stressing his keenness to enhance the Bahraini-UAE relations and open up new horizons of joint cooperation in various fields.