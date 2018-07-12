FNC participates in AASGP meeting in Cairo

During the conference, where the FNC delegation was represented by Dr. Jaber Mohammed Al Zaabi, Assistant Secretary-General for Legislation, the participants approved the association’s draft 2018 financial budget and discussed its final account, as well as the annual report on the AASGP’s activities in 2017, the time and place of its meeting, and membership requests.

Dr. Al Zaabi stated that the conference discussed many important topics, most notably the efforts to strengthen the legislative drafting abilities of the AASGP’s members, which reflects its key role in improving the legislative performance of Arab parliaments.

He added that a notable factor in updating and developing legislation is how to develop legislative drafting abilities, which will reflect the quality and efficiency of laws and promote the rule of law, to achieve good governance.

During the meeting, membership to the AASGP was awarded to the State Council of Oman, while Allam Ali Al Kandari, Secretary-General of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, was re-elected as president of the AASGP for another term, Al Zaabi said in conclusion.