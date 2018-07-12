Chinese President’s visit to UAE boosts bilateral relations: Mansour bin Zayed

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stressed the keenness of the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to develop ties with China in the best interest of the two countries and contribute to supporting the development efforts in all fields.

Sheikh Mansour said that during the three-day visit, the Chinese President will meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties to the highest level in light of the growing strategic cooperation between the two countries, as well as coordination and consultations on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mansour described the visit as an important step that mirrors the strong developing relations between the two friendly countries and the desire to develop and diversify them in all domains as well as enhance cooperation into wider prospects to achieve mutual goals and aspirations.

He also expressed his confidence that the historic visit would bring positive results in the best interest of the two friendly countries and its people.

The Chinese President will be accompanied by a high-profile delegation, which includes a number of ministers, top officials and businesspersons from China.