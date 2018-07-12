Mohammed bin Rashid issues resolution on Hajj and Umrah

Resolution No. 32 of 2018, published in the Official Gazette, prohibits a natural or legal persons from exercising the business of arranging or advertising the service of Hajj Al Badal (proxy Hajj), without obtaining a license from the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The resolution also prevents receiving Hajj and Umrah applications and collecting donations for Hajj and Umrah, without license.

As part of the Resolution, a licensing committee will be established which is part of the Islamic Affairs and Government Authority, and will be tasked to review applications of companies who wants to organise Hajj and Umrah trips.

In the same context, the committee is empowered to determine the number of pilgrims registered in campaigns and the distribution of percentages and to decide on campaign requests and a number of other competencies.