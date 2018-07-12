UAE rejects Amnesty International's report on Yemeni prisons

In a statement today, the UAE Government said, "The UAE does not manage or run prisons in Yemen. Prisons in Yemen are under Yemeni authority and fall under the jurisdiction of the country's institutions. As such, the UAE has urged the Yemeni Government to conduct an independent investigation into the matter and continues to follow up with the Yemeni Government on this front."

"We also continue to work closely with the Yemeni Government as part of the Coalition’s stabilisation strategy and have facilitated with the Yemeni Government, in recent months, visits to some prison sites for the International Committee of the Red Cross."

"The UAE believes that these reports are politically motivated to undermine its efforts as part of the Arab Coalition to support the Yemeni Government," it concluded.