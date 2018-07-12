President issues decrees appointing new ambassadors

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa also issued Federal Decree No. 111 of 2018 appointing Mohamed Mir Abdullah Yousef Al-Raisi as UAE Ambassador to Greece and as non-resident Ambassador to Albania.

President Khalifa also issued Federal Decree No. 112 of 2018 stipulating that Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, continue performing his duties as Minister of State and as Cultural Advisor at the UAE Presidential Court, as determined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The decrees were published in the last issue of the Official Gazette.