Bahraini Transport Minister receives UAE Ambassador

The two sides discussed existing fraternal relations and the efforts of the two governments to develop mutual cooperation in all fields, especially in the transport sector, and as part of the integrated GCC transportation system. They also reviewed how to further develop technical cooperation to a level that meets the ambition of the two countries leaderships.

The Bahraini Minister briefed the UAE Ambassador on the ministry's most important projects and initiatives, praising the pioneering efforts undertaken by the UAE in the transport field.

In turn, the UAE Ambassador expressed his pleasure to meeting the Bahraini Minister and expressed his appreciation for the great efforts he is making to develop this important sector. He also lauded the distinguished brotherly relations between the two countries.