Bahraini Transport Minister receives UAE Ambassador

  • Thursday 12, July 2018 in 12:53 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunication, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, has met with the UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to review the historical relations between Bahrain and the UAE across various fields to achieve both countries aspirations.
The two sides discussed existing fraternal relations and the efforts of the two governments to develop mutual cooperation in all fields, especially in the transport sector, and as part of the integrated GCC transportation system. They also reviewed how to further develop technical cooperation to a level that meets the ambition of the two countries leaderships. 
 
The Bahraini Minister briefed the UAE Ambassador on the ministry's most important projects and initiatives, praising the pioneering efforts undertaken by the UAE in the transport field. 
 
In turn, the UAE Ambassador expressed his pleasure to meeting the Bahraini Minister and expressed his appreciation for the great efforts he is making to develop this important sector. He also lauded the distinguished brotherly relations between the two countries. 