UAE efforts appreciated by every Yemeni, says Yemeni minister

Speaking from Aden Port upon the arrival of the latest UAE aid ships, Dr. Ibtihaj al-Kamal, Yemeni Minister of Social Affairs and Labour and Deputy Chairman of the Yemen Higher Relief Committee, said, "The humanitarian work carried out by the UAE is appreciated by every Yemeni and demonstrates the depth of brotherly relations between Yemen and the UAE."

"The Yemen Higher Relief Committee salutes the UAE's exerted efforts in assisting those in need through all its humanitarian bodies working in Yemen, most notably the Emirates Red Crescent," Dr. al-Kamal added.

Earlier this week, the Yemeni Minister met with Saeed Al Kaabi, ERC's Representative in Aden, and Saeed Al Ali, Head of the ERC in Aden, where the parties agreed to work together to coordinate the facilitation of aid delivery to people across the country.