Yemen's interior praises UAE's support for all agencies in liberated governorates

This came during the honouring of Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Hassani, Commander of the Arab Coalition Forces in Aden, to each of Shalal Shaya, the Security Director of Aden, and Brigadier Saleh Al Sayed, Director of the Lahij Security Department, for their efforts in controlling security and stability and combating all forms of terrorism and extremism.

The Yemeni Deputy Interior Minister criticised the funded propaganda campaigns to divide the Arab Coalition Forces and the legitimate government of Yemen.