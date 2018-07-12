Personal Representative of King of Bahrain receives UAE Ambassador

Bahrain News Agency reported that Sheikh Abdulla bin Hamad congratulated Sheikh Sultan on his appointment to his post, wishing him every success in carrying out his diplomatic duties to strengthen the distinguished deep-rooted fraternal relations, and steadily growing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The King of Bahrain’s Personal Representative expressed pride in the depth of the solid relations between the two brotherly countries, lauding the UAE’s prestigious status and landmark achievements, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The UAE ambassador expressed delight at meeting Sheikh Abdulla bin Hamad, stressing his keenness to enhance bilateral relations and open up new horizons of joint cooperation.

He lauded the progress currently witnessed in the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.