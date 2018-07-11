Abdullah bin Zayed meets with U.N. Special Coordinator for ME Peace Process

  • Wednesday 11, July 2018 in 10:28 PM
  • During Abdullah bin Zayed’s meeting with Nickolay Mladenov
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Nickolay Mladenov, United Nations, U.N., Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, who is currently visiting the UAE, at the General Diwan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Mladenov and his delegation while highlighting the importance of the visit and its role in developing and consolidating the relations between both sides.
 
The meeting witnessed a discussion on the cooperation between the UAE and the U.N., especially in the areas of development and humanitarian relief, as well as on the latest developments in the Middle East peace process, the right of the region’s people to live in peace, cooperation, welfare and prosperity, and the latest regional and international developments.
 
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s support for the UN’s efforts to advance the peace process and strengthen its partnerships with relevant international organisations, to ensure the sustainable development of the region’s countries and their peoples.
 
Mladenov expressed the U.N.’s appreciation for the UAE’s efforts and its key humanitarian and development role.
 
The meeting was attended by Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.