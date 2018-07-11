Abdullah bin Zayed meets with GCC Secretary-General

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dr. Al Zayani and praised the role of the GCC’s General Secretariat in promoting joint Gulf work and achieving the aspirations of the peoples of GCC countries for greater advancement, unity and welfare.

The meeting witnessed a presentation on several Gulf issues, including the GCC’s progress in realising the aspirations, hopes and ambitions of its people and achieving prosperity and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah also lauded Dr. Al Zayani’s regional and international efforts to promote the GCC’s interests in various events.

Dr. Al Zayani expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s support for the GCC’s efforts and initiatives, which aim to reinforce the achievements of GCC countries and improve their cooperation.

He also wished the UAE and its people greater welfare, advancement and prosperity, in light of the support of the wise leadership and the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Balooshi, Director of the GCC Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.