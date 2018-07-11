Mansour bin Zayed meets with leading high school students

Sheikh Mansour congratulated the students and wished them success in continuing on their journey of excellence and achieving the aspirations of the UAE and its wise leadership.

The students thanked the UAE leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for supporting education and training a qualified generation of excellent students who are capable of competing and taking on their responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Higher Council of Union Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, along with several senior officials and academic leaders.