UAQ CP approves a list of incentives for investors

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Vice Chairman of the UAQ Executive Council, as well as heads of departments, directors-general and members of the council.

The council made a range of decisions and recommendations that aim to achieve the Umm Al Quwain Vision 2021 and discussed a series of key government topics and future projects, under the framework of the government's desire to improve its performance and apply the best service practices.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud approved a list of incentives for investors in Umm Al Quwain, with the aim of facilitating business and reducing costs for employers.

During the meeting, the organisational structure of the emirate’s Economic Development Department, Municipality Department and Investment Authority, as well as the UAE Industry Authority and the Tourism and Antiquities Department, were approved.

Sheikh Rashid reviewed a draft amendment to the construction laws of the Executive Council, the Economic Development Department, the Urban Planning Department, the Umm Al Quwain Investment and Development Authority, the Industrial Authority and the Tourism and Antiquities Department.

The council also approved an executive regulation related to the construction laws of the Economic Development Department and the Urban Planning Department.

It then reviewed a proposal to amend certain provisions of a law that regulates the relationship between real estate tenants and landlords in the emirate.

The council also approved the executive regulations of Law No.1 for 2016, which is related to the human resources law of the Umm Al Quwain government.

The president of the council launched the second and third phase of the emirate’s "Visual Identity Manual," and recommended the use of the government’s official logo and unified and integrated visual designs for all local authorities, which will reflect the emirate’s aspirations.

During the meeting, the "ISO 9001 Implementation Initiative" was launched for local authorities, with the aim of improving their overall performance.

The council presented key population, social and economic statistical indicators, which are part of the regular work of the Competitiveness and Statistics Administration of the council’s General Secretariat.