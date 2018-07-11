Reem Al Hashimy visits UAE Armed Forces task force in Aden

Minister Al Hashimy conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the task force, and Their Highnesses appreciation of the role the task force plays to support Yemeni people.

She also praised the task forces' efforts in the framework of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, expressing her appreciation for all the sacrifices made to support Yemen's citizens and to ensure the safety and security of all across the region.

Al Hashimy commended the high morale of the UAE's courageous soldiers, their determination to continue defending the just, and supporting the oppressed regardless of the efforts and sacrifices required. She also praised their outstanding readiness, organisation, training and military superiority.

The Minister went on to say that the UAE's brave soldiers are appreciated and recognised by all Emiratis.