Saif bin Zayed launches ‘Happiness and Positivity Programme’

Sheikh Saif was briefed about the programme, its pillars, its relationship to the ministry’s strategic goals, its plans to achieve happiness and positivity, and its key elements of success, as well as its initiatives, policies and activities.

Colonel Nasser Khadim Al Kaabi, Director of the Customers Happiness Administration and Chairman of the Happiness and Positivity Committee at the Ministry of Interior, said that the launch of the programme is part of the directives of the wise government to achieve happiness and positivity. The programme aims to make employees, customers and the community happy, in line with the goals of the ministry’s strategic plan for 2017 to 2021, he added.

Al Kaabi further added the programme will serve as a general framework for all initiatives, policies and activities that aim to achieve happiness and positivity for customers, employees and the community.

The programme is based on evidence and studies on the nation’s happiness and positivity, as well as the 'Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services', and it will include the launch of various initiatives, policies and activities under specific timeframes, through the relevant organisational units of the ministry, he noted.

The launch was attended by officials and officers from the ministry.