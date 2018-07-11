UAE Consul-General discusses economic transformation at university in New York

Al-Suwaidi highlighted the UAE’s role as an economic hub in the Middle East and North Africa region and discussed the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy.

"The UAE connects people from all around the world and provides access to a robust economic market driven by innovation, human capital, rule of law and open trade," the Consul-General said. "Through the UAE’s wise leadership and sound values, our country has developed into a world-class economy that is remarkably resilient, competitive and positioned for long-term growth."

Al-Suwaidi was invited to attend by Anthony M. Palma, Vice President at Citigroup and Adjunct Professor at the Gabelli School in New York. The lecture was part of Professor Palma’s global corporate governance course, where students study risk and investment management and learn how to invest in established and emerging economies.

"We welcome Consul-General Al-Suwaidi to his first lecture at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business," Professor Palmer said. "It is crucial for future business leaders to be global visionary strategists, not only looking for new market growth, but also looking for regions that offer diverse, international economic resources. The United Arab Emirates is that region. We want our students to understand and learn more about the UAE’s exciting opportunities."

Al-Suwaidi’s lecture was attended by 80 students from around the world participating in the collaborative Master of Science in Global Finance programme at the Gabelli School.